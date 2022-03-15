Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.