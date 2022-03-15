Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $435.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.02 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.70.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.