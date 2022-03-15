Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $2.41 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises approximately 1.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $925,999. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.