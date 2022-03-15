Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.6% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $346.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.