Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 173.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

LEA stock opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

