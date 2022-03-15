H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $76.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:FUL opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

