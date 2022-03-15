H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HLUYY opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLUYY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.