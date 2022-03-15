Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

