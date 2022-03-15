Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €191.00 ($209.89) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €184.82 ($203.10).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €151.75 ($166.76) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($127.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.83.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

