Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $904.59 million, a PE ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

