Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.