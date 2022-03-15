HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 406.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,748. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

