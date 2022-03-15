HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACHV stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
About Achieve Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.