HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.