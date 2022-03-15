HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
