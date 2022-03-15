HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

