Head to Head Comparison: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.04 $2.06 billion $1.15 6.98 Bank First $121.90 million 4.49 $45.44 million $5.91 12.07

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75 Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Danske Bank A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32% Bank First 37.28% 14.66% 1.60%

Volatility & Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank First beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

