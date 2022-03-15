Head to Head Contrast: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 22.25% 15.06% 1.01% Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29%

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Riverview Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $122.68 million 1.85 $27.30 million $2.43 8.74 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.82 $10.47 million $0.95 7.96

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

