Head-To-Head Review: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.17 $4.22 billion $7.33 4.84 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 27.27% 30.77% 4.28% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Far Peak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Far Peak Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

