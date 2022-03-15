Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

