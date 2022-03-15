Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.30 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

