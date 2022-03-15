Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Shares of HTBX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

