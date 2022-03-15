HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €57.00 ($62.64) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 189,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.