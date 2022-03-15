Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Heritage Global worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

