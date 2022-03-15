Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

