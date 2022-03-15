Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $187.16.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

