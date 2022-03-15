Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

