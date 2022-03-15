Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

HPE stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 138,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

