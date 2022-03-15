Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on May 9th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS HKMPY traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $75.81.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

