Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners comprises about 4.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 676,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

