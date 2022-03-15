Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 35,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $158.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

