Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 35,694 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
