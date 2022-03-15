Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

