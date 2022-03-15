Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,118. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 158,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

