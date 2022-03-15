Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $29,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,573. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

