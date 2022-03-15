Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,975. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

