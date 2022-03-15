Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 17,900 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 127,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,940. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

