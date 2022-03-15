HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,783. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

