HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Ewen Stevenson Sells 57,884 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

Ewen Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 9.85 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 479.65 ($6.24). 33,156,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,060,914. The company has a market cap of £97.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.20. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

HSBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

