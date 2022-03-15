Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,179 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $22.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

