Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $13.55 Average PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,172,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,380. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

