Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

