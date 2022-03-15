Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.17 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

