Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

