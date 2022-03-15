Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Adrian Kilcoyne Purchases 7,000 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kilcoyne acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

