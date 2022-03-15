Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

