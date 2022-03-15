Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.