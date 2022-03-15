Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $250.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

