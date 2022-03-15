Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading Up 5.3%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 44,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 47,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

