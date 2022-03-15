i3 Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.11 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

I3E stock opened at GBX 18.57 ($0.24) on Tuesday. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.45 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £209.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

