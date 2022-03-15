Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.96.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.65. 30,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

