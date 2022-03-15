Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 144 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.19. 10,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

