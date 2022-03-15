Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 315,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,534. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

