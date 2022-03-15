Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 25,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,341. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.